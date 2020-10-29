BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Honourable Lindsay Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, met with Taxis and tour Operators on October 27 to discuss the way forward with the borders reopening on October 31.

“The meeting was very important because at that time we were able to put the position of the state of the industry to the taxi and tour operators as it stands today,” said Minister Grant.

Minister Grant said that the operators raised several questions.

“A big concern was that the prescribed protocols for their vehicles require them to install either a Plexiglas or Velcro [partition] but I believe that at the end of the day… I think they were comfortable with that,” said Hon. Grant. “At the end of the meeting, the understanding was that what we have been doing over the last seven months is to ensure the safety of our citizens which is paramount.”

The minister St. Kitts and Nevis as “a low-risk destination” will “add value to our tourism product.”

Members of the National Emergency Operations Centre were also present at the meeting. According to Minister Grant, they were successful in communicating to the taxis and tour operators the “reasons for our in-depth approach to the matter of COVID-19.”