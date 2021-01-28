BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Prime Minister, Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris, is inviting all health-conscious walking enthusiasts to join him on the first ‘2021 Monthly Health Walk’ on Saturday, January 30.

The walk, sponsored by SKN Moves, will take the traditional route, Bellevue Village to Ottley’s Village. It will attract many participants who want to shed some of the pounds they gained during the festive December and New Year seasons.

The event will begin at 5:30 a.m., with participants assembling near the bus stop shelter on the Island Main Road in Bellevue Village in Constituency Number Seven. The Prime Minister represents the constituency in the National Assembly.

The walk will take the participants to Ottley’s hardcourts. Many participants always look forward to the opportunity to walk alongside the Prime Minister and chat with him as he encourages more people to maintain healthy lifestyles. Walking is a perfect avenue towards achieving that goal.

Prime Minister Harris serves as the Caribbean Community’s lead spokesperson on human resources, health and HIV matters. Dr. Harris has been taking healthy lifestyles seriously since April, 2007, when he started monthly health walks in his constituency.

In 2007, the event was known as the ‘Dr Harris Constituency Number Seven Health Walk.’ William Phillip was a founding member of the health walk and was one of the top-ten finishers during the 2020 Prime Minister’s Health Walk, held on November 28. The event was postponed to accommodate the festive December and New Year seasons.

“I am greatly moved by the enthusiasm our people continue to exhibit every month when they join our Prime Minister on his Monthly Health Walk,” said Phillip. “This is a clear indication that the Prime Minister’s healthy lifestyles message, which has been repeated ever since the health walks started, has fallen on fertile grounds.

“Many people participate in this event due to the health benefits they derive from the exercise,” he said. “On a good day, avid walkers take about an hour to complete the event, with average walkers taking an one hour-and-a-half to complete.”

Phillip appealed to everyone to participate in the event.

“The Prime Minister has given us another opportunity this coming Saturday,” said Phillip. Everyone is encouraged to join him on this walk as we strive to build a healthy nation. Let’s do it by following his example; come out and bring a friend or two.”