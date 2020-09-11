BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Honourable Alexis Jeffers says his mission as Minister of Agriculture is to bring about a revolution in the Federation’s agricultural industry.

“We are hoping over the next five years to stimulate the growth in agriculture where we can certainly say that we have done what we have set out to do as an administration to grow agriculture, to get more persons involved and to ensure that we are feeding our nation in a sustainable way,” said Hon. Jeffers. “We have a huge import bill of agricultural products whether they are vegetables, meat products or even fish products.

“Over the next five years and beyond we want to ensure that we develop some sustainability in the production of these products and ensure that there are financial returns to our citizens.

“Persons who see the growth in this sector can make it a business, earn a living to feed themselves, feed their families and send their children to school,” he said. “They can build the infrastructure of this country that can certainly be done to the benefit of all of us in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The minister explained that it will not be an easy task as one of the challenges needed to be overcome is the relationship between the Ministry of Agriculture and the farmers as there has been some disconnect between them.

Jeffers highlighted his hopes as the new Minister of Agriculture to revitalize the relationship between the Ministry of Agriculture and the farmers. The goal is to build bridges with them to ensure that they are on board with his goal of stimulating growth in the agriculture sector.