Hon. Samal Duggins Advocates For Proper Utilization Of Water

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Agriculture in St. Kitts is taking the necessary steps to promote sustainable agricultural practices, particularly as it relates to the proper utilization of water on farms.

The 2023 observance of World Food Day on October 16 was celebrated under the theme, “Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind.” This year’s theme sought to highlight the critical role of water for life on earth and water as the foundation for food production.

In his address to mark the occasion, the Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Samal Duggins, reminded the nation that water is one of the world’s most precious resources and is essential to everything we do.

“Water is vital for agriculture, livestock and fisheries and key to food production, nutritional security, and health,” Minister Duggins said.

The Honourable Minister said that it is essential for countries like St. Kitts and Nevis to stop taking water for granted, particularly at this time when much of the world is experiencing prolonged droughts as a result of climate change.

“I urge our people to be responsible users of this precious resource, as clean, safe, and quality water is becoming more difficult to find. As the Minister responsible for Agriculture, I want to show my solidarity to this recognition through my Ministry by announcing our Drought Resilience Irrigation Project – DRIP to properly utilize water on farms for maximized production. My ministry will continue to work with the farming community to find innovative ways to trap and store water as this precious resource is a priority for successful production,” said Minister Duggins.

In St. Kitts, the Department of Agriculture is hosting a week of activities from Saturday, October 14 to Friday, October 20 in observance of World Food Day. Upcoming events for the week include the anticipated Agri-Night Market featuring Diamondback Squid on Wednesday 18, October and the Food Heroes Prize Giving Ceremony on Thursday 19, October.