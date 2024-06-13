Honour Guard welcomes the President of the Republic of Ghana ahead of Afreximbank Annual Meetings 2024

- Advertisement -

Nassau, The Bahamas – The Red Carpet was rolled out, a joint Colour Party Honour Guard played fanfare, and Government Officials greeted the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo just hours before 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM 2024), and the Third Edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF). He arrived Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at Jet Aviation on Coral Harbour Road, where a welcoming ceremony was held.

The president and his delegation were greeted by the Hon. Alfred Sears, Minister of Immigration and National Insurance; the Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama; His Excellency Andrew Wilson, Bahamas High Commissioner to the Republic of Ghana; His Excellency Samuel Yaw Nsiah, non-resident High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to The Bahamas; and other officials.

President Akufo-Addo carried out an Inspection of the Guard, before departing Jet Aviation.

It is the first time AAM will be held in the Caribbean region. The sessions run June 12 – 14, 2024 at Baha Mar Resort, Cable Beach. The theme for the event is: “Owning Our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa.”