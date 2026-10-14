Hope’s century, Paul’s five-for stun India as West Indies force decider

Shai Hope’s latest century, his fourth of the trip, helped to propel the men in maroon to 247 for three while Paul’s five-wicket haul, supported by Gudakesh Motie’s restrictive spell, sent the series into a decider in Bengaluru as India could only manage to get 223 on the newly laid Hyderabad pitch.
Put in to bat, Hope combined with Jewel Andrew to get things going quickly against an unchanged India side. The teenager immediately set the tone, crunching a clean six off Arshdeep Singh’s second ball.
A 17-run over gave West Indies momentum, and Hope quickly tapped into his red-hot form.
Mayank Yadav attempted to rattle the visitors with early pace but occasionally overdid it, including a bouncer that flew over Samson’s head.
On a patchy outfield, West Indies relied on clearing the ropes, racing to 79 for 1, their highest T20I Powerplay score against India.
Axar Patel’s introduction in the Powerplay gave India a breakthrough when he removed Andrew for 21, but Shimron Hetmyer wasted little time, targeting Arshdeep’s slot offerings.
Naman Dhir, who had been among the wickets, ran into a negative matchup against Hope and conceded 19 in his only over.
West Indies’ incoming batters maintained the tempo. Prince Yadav surprised Hetmyer with a crafty bouncer to get him out for 33, but Rovman Powell capitalised in a 22-run Axar over.
By the time Sherfane Rutherford arrived, Hope had raced to 75. The left-hander tore into Mayank’s final spell, taking 22 runs as West Indies moved past 200.
India’s fielding also faltered: Mayank botched a Rutherford catch, and Tilak could not sight a straight hit off the final ball as Hope completed his century.
Hope’s unbeaten 102, which included four fours and nine sixes, saw the right-hander become the first West Indies player to three T20I hundreds.
India’s reply began brightly. Samson launched a straight hit over Roston Chase’s head and almost single-handedly controlled the Powerplay as Abhishek Sharma struggled for strike.
Chase conceded 25 in his second over, and by the third over India had raced to 50 for 0.
But on a dry surface with no dew, West Indies’ seamers adapted better, mixing their pace to restrain India. Paul struck with his first ball, using a short delivery and smart field placement to hand India their first setback as Sanju Samson held out in the deep for 56.
Three balls later, Ishan Kishan fell attempting to repeat a six.
Abhishek, starved of strike, scratched his way to 29 off 24. Shreyas Iyer made 16 off 11, and Naman Dhir fell off the first ball bowled by Motie, stagnating India in the middle.
Unlike West Indies, India could not capitalise on the short balls from the pacers, managing just 32 off 31 at that length.
Tilak Varma (43) and Nitish Reddy (41) adjusted well to forge a 70-run recovery in 5.2 overs, but the late surge collapsed when both departed, leaving the tail with a mountain to climb.
Paul, who claimed the last three wickets, ended with 5 for 41 while Motie claimed 2 for 13.
The result marked the first time West Indies defeated India in India while defending a total in T20Is, after six failed attempts.