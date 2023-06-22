Hopes of Rescuing Underwater Titanic Tourists Rapidly Fading .

By Jonathan Mason-June 22nd, 2023.

The search for the missing submersible Titan in the area where the ship Titanic lies on the seabed has reached a critical stage, since the device was lowered at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, and now may have exhausted its 4-day (96 hour) supply of oxygen, so if the sub is indeed still intact and afloat, it may only have little or no life-sustaining oxygen left.