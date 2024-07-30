Horror Movie Reality Strikes Britain As Young Girls At Taylor Swift Dance Class Murdered By Teenage Knifeman.

- Advertisement -

Three girls who were killed in the mass stabbing in Southport on Monday at a Taylor Swift themed dance class have been named by police.

Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, died on Monday; Alice Aguiar, 9, died in the early hours of Tuesday

Five children and two adults remain in a critical condition after the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class

The event was organised by Leanne Lucas – people have paid tribute to her bravery but her condition is not known – while a local man has been called a “hero” for intervening in the attack

Swift herself has reacted, saying “the horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously”

Churchtown Primary School released a statement this afternoon and said: ‘Our whole Churchtown Primary School community is utterly heartbroken by the tragic events that have taken place. We stand united with all of our families and the wider Southport community during this incredibly difficult time.’

The family of Alice also paid tribute to their ‘princess’.

They said: ‘Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.’

A 17-year-old male, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody

He was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents and moved to Southport in 2013 – in Cardiff, ex-neighbours remember a “normal family” with “normal kids”

Taylor Swift fans raise more than £100,000

Earlier we reported that Taylor Swift fans were fundraising for Alder Hey Children’s Charity to help the families affected.

The “Swifties for Southport” campaign has now hit £100,000 – far more than the original target of £13,000.

The page explains they are trying to “raise money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport, and raising funeral funds for the two young Swifties who have tragically passed”.

Taylor Swift earlier released a tribute, saying she was “at a complete loss for how to ever convey [her] sympathies to these families”.

