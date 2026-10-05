Hosein: Utilising data will be crucial against India’s world class batters

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LUCKNOW, India, Oct 5, CMC – Veteran West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein has revealed that the use of data will be key for their bowlers in the upcoming five-match T20I series against India’s powerful batting lineup.

The Windies come into the series as major underdogs, having won just one of their last 10 T20Is in India, with that lone victory coming way back in 2019.

Hosein is on the verge of becoming the fourth West Indian to play 100 T20Is, with Rovman Powell (120), Nicholas Pooran (106) and Kieron Pollard (101), being the others.

Known for his accuracy in bowling during the power play, he is set to be tested by the likes of India’s hard-hitting Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s opener, Hosein said data would be crucial in determining the team’s bowling plans.

“Bowling in the power play in general, it’s pretty scary, especially when you’re a spinner. It’s also extra difficult when you have good batting surfaces, and these guys who strike at high strike rates.

“Even though I might not have played against these guys a lot, there’s a lot of data around, so you can have your planning done,” Hosein said.

“If you’re playing in every one [of the five T20Is], then the opposition can plan better for you each time. So, it’s always about trying to stay one step ahead of the batter, trying to be as clever as possible, and just trying to get the job done for the team. I think that’s my general game plan.”

He said with the pitches expected to be batter-friendly as shown in the preceding ODI series, sticking to the plan was crucial.

However, he admitted that at times there was the need to “let instincts take over”.

“Don’t get too greedy or go trying things or experimenting. Just try and stick to what’s working, stick to what is the most difficult delivery for the batters to get away and that should be your game plan,” Hosein said.

“I think, sometimes, you have to let instincts take over, because just as you’re looking at data and trying to exploit guys’ weaknesses, they are also looking at the data as well and trying to get better.”

And while the 33-year-old Hosein acknowledged that the Windies’ record against India was not impressive, he said it was up to them to change that narrative.

“For us it’s just about going out there and planning well and going out there and execute. I think the past is the past, and all we can do is control our output now and go out there change that result,” Hosein said.