Hot Air Still Expanding In Balloon Row Between China and US.

By Editor-June 30th, 2023.

The Chinese balloon shot down by a US fighter jet after suspected to be a spy aircraft did not collect intelligence data in February as previously reported by US media, the Pentagon announced today.

The Pentagon said the US military “took steps to mitigate” the collection of intelligence by the balloon.

“It’s been our assessment now that it did not collect intelligence while it was transiting the United States or overflying the United States,” said Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder.

He said that the balloon did have “intelligence collection capabilities”.

“Certainly the efforts we made contributed” to mitigating collection of intelligence, Mr Ryder said, without further explanation at the briefing.

The debris of the suspected spy balloon was salvaged from the sea after it was shot down on 4 February. The balloon spent a week flying over the US air space and Canada before it was drowned off the coast of South Carolina.