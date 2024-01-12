Hotel Indigo Is In Keeping With The Government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a bid to further stimulate economic activity and enhance the tourism sector in the Federation, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has collaborated with an international hotel chain, Hotel Indigo.

During the groundbreaking ceremony on January 11 in Frigate Bay, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew assured that the hotel is in keeping with the government’s sustainable island state agenda.

He explained that the Developer of Hotel Indigo, Troy Cove Development Limited, has expressed a resounding interest in the Federation of St. Kitts.

“This type of investment is in keeping with what we are trying to achieve as a Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, we seek to achieve a Federation that would support its people, but would support its people in a way that would allow them the opportunity to grow, expand and succeed, all in keeping with our sustainable island state agenda,”

“Our sustainable island state agenda has many different dimensions to it, but underlying it is really to create an environment for the betterment of our people, not at the expense of the environment, but that we, of course, include the environment in a particular strategic way so that it can serve what we are seeking to achieve and in the end, we can also preserve this beautiful Federation,” said Prime Minister Drew.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the stakeholders who participated in the process, extending thanks and conveying best wishes for the success of the project.