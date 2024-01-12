Hotel Indigo’s Inauguration Ushers In A New Era In St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry, and Commerce, during his remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the luxury boutique hotel on January 11, 2024, said that the inauguration of Hotel Indigo marks the ushering in of a new era in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Situated at Potato Bay, Hotel Indigo is poised to transform the hospitality landscape in St. Kitts through its innovative design, state-of-the-art amenities, and a strong commitment to sustainable practices. It will feature 42 luxurious suites, a fully-equipped conference room, a modern business centre, multiple gourmet restaurants, a gym, a unique bowling alley, an elegant bar, and an exquisite swimming pool.

Dr. Douglas highlighted the significance of the bowling alley, anticipating it as a key attraction and proposing the inaugural bowling match to be hosted at the hotel upon its opening.

In his address, Dr. Douglas emphasized the hotel’s alignment with St. Kitts and Nevis’ sustainable goals.

“As we embark on our sustainable goal initiative, the Hotel Indigo promises to be a fitting example in keeping with our aim towards a sustainable island state. … The development plans to be a sustainable green hotel, utilizing the latest smart technology and, of course, energy-efficient equipment,” said Dr. Douglas. “This is a major investment for us as it brings foreign direct investments of over US $100 million. It brings the creation of jobs, approximately 130 persons will be employed during the construction and operational phase.”

Dr. Douglas also expressed his pride in the involvement of local contractors and workers in this development. The project, he noted, will significantly benefit electricians, plumbers, landscapers, and those operating heavy equipment. He lauded the local contractors for their contribution and highlighted the role of the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) in providing them with the necessary tools and equipment.

The minister further acknowledged the efforts of Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, in promoting St. Kitts and Nevis as a prime destination. He emphasised the importance of the project in enhancing the island’s appeal to tourists, especially in light of the recent increase in airlift and airport upgrades.

Additionally, Dr. Douglas commended the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) team for their efficient and timely processing of the necessary approvals, and Khaled Albabtain, Director of Troy Property Investment Limited, the developers of Hotel Indigo.

Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas said that as Hotel Indigo takes shape, it signifies not just an architectural marvel but a beacon of economic growth, sustainability, and a testament to the collaborative spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis. The project, he reiterated, is a step forward in attracting both foreign and local investments, fostering job creation, and showcasing the island’s commitment to innovative and sustainable development.