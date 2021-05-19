A local hotel worker with no recent travel history has tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis sending authorities into urgent contact tracing efforts according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws.

She said, “The Federation just confirmed its latest case of COVID-19 Case 46. It is a national that does not have recent travel history. the individual works in the hotel industry. the case is stable and in isolation.”

She said the Health Emergency Operating Committee had an emergency meeting this afternoon and the public health team has been deployed to conduct contact tracing.

“Our aim is to identify and engage all the contacts of this case. all the contact will be tested and placed into quarantine immediately. All steps have been taken to reduce exposure to the Sars cov-2 virus.”