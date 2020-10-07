BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In a build up to the reopening of the borders to international travellers after October 31, hotel operators on St. Kitts and on Nevis have been putting the necessary physical and other adjustments in place way in advance that will allow for the safe return of guests to their respective establishments.

The hotel and hospitality sub-sectors in St. Kitts and Nevis were two of the sectors worst hit as a result of the economic fallout brought on by the global COVID-19 Pandemic.

On October 6, during the virtual forum series “Leadership Matters,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said representatives of the National COVID-19 Task Force have been meeting regularly with hoteliers in an attempt to ensure all required health and safety protocols are being implemented.

“Since our announcement of the October 31 opening date, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws has been meeting with hoteliers and so far, the meetings have been very productive and constructive,” said Dr. Harris. “I am advised that discussions have taken place with Park Hyatt, Marriott, Four Seasons, and KOI at Hilton.”

The Prime Minister noted that hotel operators are in the process of finalizing the list of on-compound services. They can safely provide to their guests and discussions are ongoing regarding access to selective excursions or tourist sites which visiting guests can safely access.

“Examples include Brimstone Hill, Zipline, ATV Tours, Safari Tours, Romney Manor, Rainforest Tours, and selective beaches. The list of course is not exhaustive,” said Dr. Harris. “The government is anticipating a significant increase in arrivals of visitors and returning nationals during November and December.”