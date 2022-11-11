How Many Teams are in FIFA World Cup 2022? Full List of Qualified Countries

- Advertisement -
Nov 10 (Reuters) – The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just over a week away and here are the 32 teams qualified:
AFRICA
Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia
ASIA
Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts), Saudi Arabia, Australia
EUROPE
Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales
NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN
Canada, Mexico, United States, Costa Rica
SOUTH AMERICA
Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay
Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford
