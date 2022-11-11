How Many Teams are in FIFA World Cup 2022? Full List of Qualified Countries

By
.
-
- Advertisement -
The tournament's official logo for the 2022 Qatar World Cup is seen on the wall of an amphitheater, in Doha
The tournament’s official logo for the 2022 Qatar World Cup is seen on the wall of an amphitheater, in Doha, Qatar, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoun

Nov 10 (Reuters) – The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just over a week away and here are the 32 teams qualified:

AFRICA

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

ASIA

Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts), Saudi Arabia, Australia

EUROPE

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales

NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Canada, Mexico, United States, Costa Rica

SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR