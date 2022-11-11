How Many Teams are in FIFA World Cup 2022? Full List of Qualified Countries

Nov 10 (Reuters) – The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just over a week away and here are the 32 teams qualified:

AFRICA

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

ASIA

Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts), Saudi Arabia, Australia

EUROPE

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales

NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Canada, Mexico, United States, Costa Rica

SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay