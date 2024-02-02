Huge Asteroid Passing Today In Near Miss For Planet Earth.

- Advertisement -
A potentially dangerous asteroid almost as long as three football fields will pass less than two million miles from the Earth on Friday, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Asteroid Watch reported on Wednesday.
The object is known as Asteroid 2008 OS7 and it will approach 1,770,000 miles or 2.884 million kilometers of Earth at 9:41 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Friday morning, Asteroid Watch said.
NASA defines as potentially hazardous any body more than 460 feet, or 140 meters in diameter that passes within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth’s orbit around the Sun. Asteroid 2008 OS7 is 890m feet in diameter.
But there is no risk of a collision, Asteroid Watch said.
It’s expected to pass the Earth around 9:41 a.m. EST on Friday, and although it won’t be visible to the naked eye, NASA offers a virtual asteroid tracker to watch where in the solar system asteroids are in realtime, and the Virtual Telescope Project will livestream the event.
Asteroids are rocky objects that orbit the Sun like planets, though they’re much smaller, according to NASA. They’re made up of the leftover remnants from when the solar system formed around 4.6 billion years ago.
Asteroid 2008 OS7 is one of 18,232 Apollo-classed asteroids, which are asteroids that can cross into Earth’s orbit.
NASA has taken the threat of an asteroid coming into contact with Earth more seriously in recent years. In 2022, it carried out its first Double Asteroid Deflection Test, which changed an asteroid’s orbit. NASA launched a spacecraft into space and hit the asteroid, shortening its orbit by 32 minutes.
NASA also sent the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft on a mission to an asteroid near Earth called Bennu in order to study it. The spacecraft collected samples of the asteroid and dropped them off on Earth in September 2023, though the findings haven’t been made public yet. Scientists believe Bennu has a chance to collide with Earth in 2182,
Sources: Sputnik, NASA.
