Police in St. Kitts and Nevis have launched an investigation following confirmation by the Forensic Department that remains found in the Needsmust area are that of a human.

That Department is now undertaking the process of trying to ascertain the identity of the remains.

Acting on information received, at about 11 a.m. on April 23, 2021, a Soldier from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force conducted a patrol in the Needsmust area and found bones that appeared to be that of a human. The Police were subsequently contacted and Officers responded to the scene. Personnel from the Forensic Department visited the scene and collected the remains and pieces of clothing that were also found in the area.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.