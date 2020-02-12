Police have established the identity of the human remains found in a house in Boyd’s Village as those of 61-year-old Frederick Robinson who was reported missing on Feb. 03.

Police have formally arrested and charged 29-year-old Clive Farara of the Village for Murder in relation to the incident. He was charged Tuesday and is currently in Police custody.

Police Officers discovered the remains Feb. 6 and the scene was processed by members of the Forensic Unit. The incident was investigated by the Violent Crime Unit.

On Feb. 8, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Valery Alexandrov, performed an autopsy on the remains and concluded that death was as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, at which point police ruled that the matter is a homicide.