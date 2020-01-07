Miami, Florida- The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office hosted the National Human Trafficking Prosecution Summit Tuesday, Jan. 7, in partnership with the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (APA) and the University of Miami,
The one and a half-day conference focuses on topics such as trauma-informed responses and victims; use of demand reduction; creative prosecuting and charging decisions; illicit massage parlors; utilizing the task force model; encryption; labor trafficking and medical/ wrap-around services.
Speakers will include:
Katherine Fernandez Rundle, State Attorney
David Labahn, President & CEO, Assoc. of Prosecuting Attorneys, Washington, D.C.
Dr. Julio Frenk, President, University of Miami
Russell W. Strand, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Strand Squared LLC
Rodney Barreto, Chairman, Miami Super Bowl Host Committee
Kathy Anderson, Executive Director, The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade
Cyrus Vance, Jr, District Attorney, New York County District Attorney’s Office
Dr. Panagiota Caralis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Dr.JoNell Efantis Potter, University of Miami Miller School of Medicin