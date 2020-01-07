Miami, Florida- The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office hosted the National Human Trafficking Prosecution Summit Tuesday, Jan. 7, in partnership with the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (APA) and the University of Miami,

The one and a half-day conference focuses on topics such as trauma-informed responses and victims; use of demand reduction; creative prosecuting and charging decisions; illicit massage parlors; utilizing the task force model; encryption; labor trafficking and medical/ wrap-around services.

Speakers will include:

Katherine Fernandez Rundle, State Attorney

David Labahn, President & CEO, Assoc. of Prosecuting Attorneys, Washington, D.C.

Dr. Julio Frenk, President, University of Miami

Russell W. Strand, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Strand Squared LLC

Rodney Barreto, Chairman, Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

Kathy Anderson, Executive Director, The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade

Cyrus Vance, Jr, District Attorney, New York County District Attorney’s Office

Dr. Panagiota Caralis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Dr.JoNell Efantis Potter, University of Miami Miller School of Medicin