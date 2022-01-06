This, as the daily number of active cases, continue to rise rapidly at alarming rates.

The most recent COVID-19 Situation Report issued for St Kitts and Nevis dated Wednesday, January 5, indicates 177 new cases compared to the 156 cases from the previous day. The country’s total number of active cases currently stands at 767.

Last week during an emergency National Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws announced the emergence of thederation’s fourth COVID-19 wave and the first two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Since then, the cases have been increasing, causing persons to speculate that Omicron is rampant throughout the islands.

Dr Laws also announced the introduction of the car park free COVID-19 testing. The initiative allows for persons to be tested at three sites during the week during a one-hour period.

The scheduled days are Tuesdays at the Basseterre Health Centre, Wednesdays at the Pogson Medical Center and Thursdays at the Mary Charles Hospital. Testing takes place from 6:30 am to 7:30 am at all venues on the designated days.

The car park testing has been introduced for the month of January in the first instance.

The Ministry of Health has asked persons experiencing fever, sore throat, sniffles, coughing, and those who think they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 to take advantage of the free testing opportunity.

Persons who have not been vaccinated continue to be encouraged to do so and booster shots have been made available for the fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 tests in St Kitts and Nevis usually cost in the range of $100 US dollars/ $270 EC dollars.

On Tuesday, January 4, 100 persons were tested and on Wednesday 99 persons were tested.