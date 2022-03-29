Hunt on for school arsonists

- Advertisement -

By Loshaun Dixon

The hunt is on, and a reward is on offer for information that would lead to the apprehension and successful prosecution of whomever is responsible for the burning of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineaux, that suffered significant damage last Friday (March 18), displacing teachers and students.

St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Department in Tabernacle responded to the report just before 10 p.m. The classrooms from kindergarten to grade five, and their contents, were completely destroyed.

Hundreds from the community were on hand to witness as Fire and Rescue Services scrambled to salvage as much of the facility as possible.

Prime Minister and parliamentary representative for the area, Dr Timothy Harris visited the site that same evening with Attorney General and Acting Minister of Education Vincent Byron Jr along with general staff and teachers of the school.

The Police on Sunday determined that the fire was intentionally carried out, and indicated that the search for the perpetrator(s) is underway.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for Crime, Andre Mitchell, visited the scene with a team of senior investigators the day after the fire (March 19). ACP Mitchell described the fire as a malicious act.

“Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that the fire was no accident. We have identified the areas in which several fires were lit. I am dismayed with the extent to which a person or persons have gone to damage an institution of learning that caters to our children. A vigorous investigation is being conducted to find, and bring to justice, the person or persons responsible for this crime,” ACP Mitchell stated.

Dr Harris said he was “deeply saddened” to learn that the fire was no accident but rather started maliciously.

“The children’s education will now be affected. Those children will also be sad to know that persons who should play a role in protecting and upholding their lives, chose instead to destroy their place of learning.”

He urged all with knowledge of the situation to report it to the police.

“Our country’s motto urges us to place ‘Country Above Self’. Let’s do just that and put our children’s interests first by bringing to task the culprits, who through their actions, have harmed them.”

Subsequently, Police announced they are offering a reward in the sum of EC$35,000 for information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the fire at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School.

On Sunday, March 20, Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy visited the scene in Molineaux and also expressed his disgust with the matter.

“My visit to the school left me in more shock and dismay than I could imagine. The images I saw before were disheartening, but actually seeing the school was even more difficult. Regardless of the motive, this malicious offence has adversely affected scores of our nation’s youths who deserve to learn in a comfortable environment. We are taking this matter very seriously, and will need all the help we can get to solve the case,” Commissioner Brandy said.

Anyone who may have information that can move this investigation forward is asked to call the Tabernacle Police Station by dialling 465-7227, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing

On Saturday Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William Vincent Hodge, said they were alerted on Friday that the school was on fire.

“This has been a tragedy, it has set us back many years.”

He said the school has been one of the best-kept in the country.

“The buildings have be well maintained and cleaned, the lawns manicured and well-kept. It is for us a painful experience.”

Hodge added that the immediate task is to ensure teaching and learning continues.

“We have made some initial plans which will be discussed with the parents and be made on Sunday.”

Students and staff of the school had reported this week to the nearby Explorers Youth Clubs Headquarters, and had an orientation and psychosocial support, while instruction resumed later in the week.

Minister of Education Jonel Powell, who is off-island on Government duties, said he too was “deeply saddened” to learn of the fire.

“This unfortunate development will only set back the progress being made to return full normalcy to our school’s system.”

He said his thoughts are with teachers and students who would be greatly impacted, noting his ministry will take action to minimise the disruption to students.