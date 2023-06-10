Hunter Biden’s Saucy Laptop Photos Released Online by Former Trump Employee.

The photographs come from a cache of material obtained from a laptop the US president’s son reportedly took to a computer repair shop in Delaware.
The contents were passed to the media and a number of the photos were published ahead of the presidential election in 2020 in an attempt to embarrass the Biden campaign.
The latest images were published online by Marco Polo, a Right-wing non-profit organisation founded by Garrett Ziegler, a former employee of Mr Trump.
Other photographs were purportedly taken in locations including Hawaii, Kosovo, China, London and Paris.
Mr Ziegler defended the decision to release the images, telling the Daily Mail: “If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it. And we’re not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light.”
The photographs are presented in chronological order and include geolocation tags, allowing users to see where they were taken on a world map.
Mr Ziegler said it took “months” to go through the images and edit out any images showing intimate body parts.
Earlier this year, lawyers for Mr Biden wrote to the US Justice Department calling for a criminal investigation into close allies of Mr Trump and others who accessed and disseminated data from the laptop.
Meanwhile Republican sources are claiming that Ukrainian gas company Burisma paid $10 in bribes to the Biden family. On Thursday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that Burisma’s owner paid a total of $10 million to two Biden family members, without mentioning names. She said that information in an FBI intelligence report revealed that the payment was bribery to get a public prosecutor named Shokin fired and that the company’s owner told the informant that this was a “common practice” in Russia and Ukraine.
President Biden’s reponse was to laugh off the allegation and ask “So where’s the money?”