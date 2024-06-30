Hurricane Beryl Aiming To Bring Destruction To Central Caribbean.

- Advertisement -

The latest from the National Hurricane Center is that there are hurricane warnings in force for the following islands in the central Caribbean.

Barbados * St. Lucia * St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands * Grenada * Tobago

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

Adjacent areas may expect tropical storm weather conditions.

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Beryl was located

near latitude 10.6 North, longitude 53.9 West. Beryl is moving

toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h).

A continued quick westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Beryl is expected to move across the Windward Islands early on Monday and across the southeastern Caribbean Sea Monday night and Tuesday.

Aircraft data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have

increased to near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts, making

Beryl a very dangerous category 3 hurricane. Continued rapid

strengthening is forecast over the next day or so, and Beryl is

expected to become an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane

before it reaches the Windward Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80

miles (130 km).

The minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force

Hurricane Hunters is 968 mb (28.58 inches).

There have been several previous hurricanes named Beryl. As the name begins with a B, this indicates that they were usually early season hurricanes. None of them have been particularly destructive, althought the 1994 version hit the Florida panhandle and caused extensive flood damage near Panama City, Florida.