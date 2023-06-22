Hurricane Bret To Hit Caribbean Today, Eye Headed Towards St. Lucia.

- Advertisement -

By Editor-June 22nd, 2023.

It now looks like St. Kitts and Nevis will avoid the worst of Hurrican Bret.

Tropical Storm Bret has become stronger overnight as it continued its beeline toward the Caribbean while a a new storm system in the Atlantic became Tropical Depression Four on Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m. the NHC’s advisory puts the center of Bret about 200 miles east of the Barbados with the eye of the hurricane heading west at 15 mph towards St. Lucia. Its maximum sustained winds increased to 70 mph with higher gusts and the storm size has grown with tropical-storm-force winds extending out 115 miles.

“On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles today, move across the Lesser Antilles this evening and tonight, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday,” the NHC stated in its advisory.

A hurricane watch is in effect for St. Lucia with tropical storm warning in place for Dominica, St. Lucia and Martinique while a tropical storm watch is in place for the Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Source: National Hurricane Center, Miami.