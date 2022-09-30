Hurricane Ian: Death Toll Rises as Storm Strengthens on Way to S. Carolina

At least 10 people have died in the state but officials fear the confirmed toll could rise considerably.

The latest reports have Ian regaining hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross-section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph.

It was centered about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph. Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds.

Forecasters said coastal waters were subsiding along Florida’s west coast, but warned of life-threatening storm surge through Friday along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.