Hurricane Ian Impacting Cruise Itineraries

Hurricane Ian is affecting cruise itineraries in the Caribbean as it approaches Florida.

The category four storm, which made landfall in Cuba yesterday, is currently heading towards Florida and, as a result, Tampa and Port Canaveral have both been closed to vessels.

Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled the next departure of Norwegian Getaway, which was due for September 29, while Carnival has cancelled upcoming sailings on Carnival Elation and Carnival Paradise.

“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is always our number one priority. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause,” said NCL in a statement.

Carnival said: “Our Fleet Operations Center in Miami continues to monitor Hurricane Ian. The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and our ships will always maintain a safe distance from the storm at all times.”

Other cruise lines, including MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, have also been forced to alter itineraries.