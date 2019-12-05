CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Playa Hotels & Resorts have announced the opening of the combined 750-room all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana resorts, marking Hyatt’s entry into the Dominican Republic.

The family friendly Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana are the latest resorts to join the award-winning Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara portfolios, which are designed for travelers seeking an effortless, all-inclusive experience.

Under the ownership and operation of Playa Hotels & Resorts, the Cap Cana debut brings the total number of Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara resorts to eight across Mexico and the Caribbean. Considered an expert in this space, Playa Hotels & Resorts owns and operates the two resorts, delivering a new level of sophistication and service to the island’s all-inclusive market.

Situated on 40-acre beachfront property on picturesque Juanillo Beach, the 375-room Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and 375-room Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana resorts are nestled on the eastern shores of the Dominican Republic in the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana, home to two miles of spectacular white sand beaches, a protected harbor marina, state-of-the-art equestrian center and an award-winning golf course. The new resorts promise a tropical paradise where guests are inspired to reconnect with loved ones, enjoy time away from their busy lives, and experience the most unique aspects of the Dominican Republic.