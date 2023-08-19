‘I Am Evil’ British Neonatal Nurse Found Guilty Of Killing 7 Babies.

- Advertisement -

Lucy Letby, 33, a British registered nurse has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others at the Countess of Chester hospital in northern England where she worked, making her one of Britain’s worst serial killers, whose name will now go down in infamy.

Letby has reportedly said she does not want to take any part in her sentencing hearing next week. It is expected that she will receive a very long prison sentence, and will spend most of the rest of her life, if not all, in prison.

Letby was in the courtroom on August 8 when the jury returned its first two guilty verdicts of attempted murder, and then again on August 11 when she was convicted of four murders and another two attempted murders after a trial that lasted nine months and was subject to reporting restrictions until the verdict was announced.

Letby harmed babies in her care by injecting air into their blood and stomachs, overfeeding them with milk, physically assaulting them and poisoning them with insulin, a jury was told at Manchester Crown Court in northern England.

In one case, Letby murdered a baby boy, identified as Child E, by administering air into his bloodstream, the UK’s PA Media news agency reported. The next day, she attempted to kill his twin brother, Child F, by poisoning him with insulin, a medication used for diabetics to lower the blood sugar.

The names of the children and parents has not been revealed as a court order protects the identity of the children involved in the allegations against Letby, including both those who died and those who survived under her care.

Police found a trove of handwritten notes while searching Letby’s house during their investigation, including one that read: “I am evil I did this.”

She secretly attacked 13 babies on the neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester hospital between 2015 and 2016, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement.

Her intention was to kill the babies while duping her colleagues into believing there was a natural cause of death, prosecutors argued.

Pascale Jones of the CPS called Letby’s actions a “complete betrayal of the trust placed in her.”

“Lucy Letby sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability,” she said.

“In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids – or medication like insulin – would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death.”

Victims’ families said they “may never truly know why this happened.”

“To lose a baby is a heartbreaking experience that no parent should ever have to go through,” a joint statement said.

“But to lose a baby or to have a baby harmed in these particular circumstances is unimaginable,” the statement added.

In 2018 and 2019, Letby was arrested twice by police in connection with their investigation, PA said. She was arrested again in November 2020.

Authorities found notes Letby had written during searches of her home.

“I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them,” she wrote in one memo, adding in another, “I am a horrible evil person” and in capital letters “I am evil I did this.”

The mother of Child E and Child F said she “completely” trusted Letby’s advice, while giving evidence to the court, according to PA Media.

However, she said she “knew there was something wrong” when her baby, Child E, started screaming in the intensive care unit one night.

It emerged that before Letby murdered Child E, he started bleeding when she tried to assault him.

“It was a sound that should not come from a tiny baby,” the mother told the court. “I can’t explain what the sound was. It was horrendous. More of a scream than a cry.”

There was no post-mortem examination following Child E’s death. The mother said she thought he had passed away from natural causes.

Her twin son, Child F, later survived an attempt by Letby to kill him by insulin poisoning.

Doctors at the hospital began to notice a steep rise in the number of babies who were dying or unexpectedly collapsing, the court heard.

But concerns raised by physicians over the increased death rate of patients under Letby’s care were initially dismissed by the hospital’s management, PA Media said.

In September 2016, Letby filed a grievance against her employers after she was relocated from the hospital’s neonatal ward. She was put back on clerical duties after two male triplets died and a baby boy collapsed on three days in a row in June 2016.

Later that year, she was notified of the allegations against her by the Royal College of Nursing union, but the complaint was later resolved in her favor. Doctors were asked to formally apologize to Letby in writing.

She was scheduled to return to the neonatal department in March 2017, but her return never took place. The hospital trust contacted the police, who opened the investigation that led to the damning evidence.

Sources: CNN, BBC, Daily Mail, news agencies.