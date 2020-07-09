IBO FYAH GOES TREND WITH ‘FEEL THE VIBE’

Conscious reggae recording artiste Ibo Fyah is generating a massive online buzz with the single, ‘FEEL THE VIBE’, which is currently trending on the music platform, Audiomack.

“It is a positive uplifting song which is needed in times like these. People need to hear music like this to find inspiration,” Ibo Fyah said.

The song is produced by 12to12 Muzik on the Rockers Riddim compilation with other various artistes like Charly Black, Delly Ranx and Ikaya, the entire compilation is available on all digital platforms.

Ibo Fyah said he is very excited to know that people all over the world are listening to his music and is also very elated about the wonderful feedback he has been receiving thus far.

“When you check the summary, it shows many countries tuned in and listening so it’s a great feeling and as I always say the journey never stops,” he added.

The artiste is known for songs such as, MY JOY, BRIGHT WORLD, HUNGRY DAYS and POVERTY. He is currently in the studio working assiduously on new projects, The singer is on the verge of turning up promotions for the rest of this year into next year, with collaborations from 12to12 Muzik and other well-known producers.



These will follow his last major compilation releases, his Gateway EP, Journey Never Stop mixtape and a number of singles.

Speaking on the current Corona Virus pandemic, Ibo Fyah is encouraging his fellow Jamaicans and by extension the world to exercise caution and to keep safe in these tumultuous times.