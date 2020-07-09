IBO FYAH GOES TREND WITH ‘FEEL THE VIBE’
Conscious reggae recording artiste Ibo Fyah is generating a massive online buzz with the single, ‘FEEL THE VIBE’, which is currently trending on the music platform, Audiomack.
“It is a positive uplifting song which is needed in times like these. People need to hear music like this to find inspiration,” Ibo Fyah said.
“When you check the summary, it shows many countries tuned in and listening so it’s a great feeling and as I always say the journey never stops,” he added.
These will follow his last major compilation releases, his Gateway EP, Journey Never Stop mixtape and a number of singles.
Speaking on the current Corona Virus pandemic, Ibo Fyah is encouraging his fellow Jamaicans and by extension the world to exercise caution and to keep safe in these tumultuous times.