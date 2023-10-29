Ice Hockey Player Killed In Freak Skate Accident.

- Advertisement -

Tributes have been paid to Adam Johnson, a 29-year-old professional ice hockey player from Minnesota, in the US, who died after a “freak accident” during a game between in England on Saturday night.

Johnson died after appearing to suffer a catastrophic cut to his neck from a blade during the match at Sheffield arena, after a collision with another player in which both had fallen to the ice.

Witnesses at the match between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers described the accident as horrific leaving many fans in tears as the match was abandoned.

Johnson’s team, Nottingham Panthers, confirmed his death on Sunday morning.

In a statement the team said: “The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night.

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken.”

The club described Johnson, “our number 47”, as “not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.”

Witnesses described the incident which led to Johnson’s death as a freak clash.

Christian Bennett, a Guardian journalist who was at the match, said: “Two players blindsided each other, just bumped into each other.

“The Sheffield player clearly got knocked off his feet and his skate when up and slit [the other player’s] throat.

“I’ve never seen that amount of blood come out of anyone at any sort of pace. It is one of the grimmest things I’ve ever seen at a sports event.”

Johnson got up again and tried to skate before collapsing after about three steps.

There were around 8,000 people watching, some of them children. “It was an absolute family atmosphere… everyone was crying,” said Bennett, the Guardian’s executive editor for visual journalism.

“They made an announcement for everyone to leave but to stay in their cars so the ambulance could get there and they put screens up around him.

“When I went out onto the concourse there were kids bawling uncontrollably, because of the level of blood which came out of his neck. It was genuinely a freak accident.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire ambulance service said they were called out at 8.21pm to attend Sheffield arena following “an incident on the ice.”

Two ambulances and a critical care paramedic were in attendance and one person was treated at the scene and conveyed to hospital.

The Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) said it was “heartbroken” to confirm that Johnson died after the “freak” accident.

Johnson, who formerly played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, joined the Panthers this summer to play in the Elite Ice Hockey League which has franchises across Great Britain.

During his spell for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League, Johnson scored a goal and four points in 13 games over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

He also played for the Malmo Redhawks in Sweden, the Ontario Reign in Canada and Germany’s Augsburger Panther before joining Nottingham.

Sources: The Guardian, CNN.