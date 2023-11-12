Iceland Quaking As Volcanic Eruption Expected Near Capital.

The probability of a volcanic eruption in Iceland is rising, posing a threat to an already-evacuated town, say seismologists, who are following the recent earth-shaking events in Iceland, an island kingdom in the north Atlantic.
Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes.
Authorities have ordered thousands of people living in the southwestern town of Grindavík to leave as a precaution.
The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said there was a considerable risk of an eruption.
Thor Thordason, professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland, said a 15km-long (nine mile) river of magma running under the peninsula was still active.
“That’s why we’re talking about an imminent eruption unfortunately. The most likely eruption side appears to be within the boundary of the town of Grinadvik,” he told the BBC.
Thousands of tremors have been recorded around the nearby Fagradalsfjall volcano in recent weeks.
They have been concentrated in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, which had remained dormant to volcanic activity for 800 years before a 2021 eruption.
Iceland is one of the most geologically active regions in the world, with around 30 active volcanic sites.
In July, Litli-Hrutur, or Little Ram, erupted in the Fagradalsfjall area, drawing tourists to the site of the “world’s newest baby volcano”.
The site was dormant for eight centuries until eruptions in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Source: BBC, IMG