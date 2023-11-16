ICH Secretariat To Host Second C.O.R.E. Knowledge Transfer Camp

- Advertisement -

The ICH Secretariat is hosting its 2nd annual C.O.R.E (Cultural Oriented Revival Explosion) Knowledge Transfer Camp. This activity starts on the 4th – 15th December, 2023 and begins at 8.30 am and ends at 2.30 pm from Monday to Friday for children ages 8- 16 years from across St. Kitts and Nevis.

The camp will be held at the St. Johnson Community Centre, Basseterre. The goal of the camp is to transfer ICH knowledge and skills from existing Knowledge Bearers to the next generation of Knowledge Bearers and Practitioners annually.

Following this activity 60 young participants would get an exposure and learning experience about the origins of 5 prioritized folklore traditions which are String Band, Clowns, Moko Jumbies, Mummies and Actors.

PLEASE note that all registration forms are to be taken to the schools which will be collected on the 24th of November by an ICH officer.