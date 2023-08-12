‘If You Cannot Find Your Purpose, Find Your Passion’, Says Teacher At Scholarship Awards Ceremony.

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 11, 2023. The four awardees of the 2023-2024 Samal Duggins Finding Your Passion Scholarship programme were announced last week, Friday August 4, at a colourful ceremony at the La Cucina Italian Restaurant at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort in Frigate Bay, St. Kitts..

The four awardees each aged 11 years, who will in September be joining the Verchilds High School the alma mater of their benefactor the Samal Duggins, are Miss Darnye Williams and Master Imari Liburd from the Tyrell Williams Primary School, along with Miss Treviah James, and Master Najique Forde from the Bronte Welsh Primary School.

2023-2024 Samal Finding Your Passion Scholarship awardees receive a HP 14 Laptop each. Clockwise from top: Miss Treviah James, Miss Darnye Williams, Master Imari Liburd, and Ms Anthonette Forde collecting for her son, Master Najique Forde.

“I want to take a special moment to acknowledge students that are here today under the Finding Your Passion Scholarship,” said Duggins as he welcomed the awardees, parents and guardians. Samal Duggins is the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher 4, and Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; and Sports and The Creative Economy.

He explained that he was saying ‘thank you’ to them because he was looking at empowerment and how they could get empowered, advising them that a number of years back he was gifted a scholarship when he was leaving Grade Six. “That scholarship changed my life…,” he was unable to continue as he was overcome by emotion.

“It was an emotional and tear-jerking experience at the St, Kitts Marriott Resort, marking a transformative journey that began 18 years ago and was relaunched in 2021,” the minister later wrote on his official Facebook page. “This scholarship is a holistic approach to education, cultivating well-rounded individuals with a focus on passions.”

Duggins, who was accompanied by his wife Ermelin Sebastian-Duggins, observed that once he left school he started working as a teacher at the Verchilds High School, and it was at that time that he initially started the scholarship.

One of the awardees, Master Najique Forde was not present, but he was represented by his mother Ms Anthonette Forde. Miss Treviah James had her parents, Ms Gerana Joseph and Mr Trevon James present; awardee Miss Darnye Williams was in the company of her mother, Ms Darneisha Williams, who is also the Principal of the Bronte Welsh Primary School; while Awardee Master Imari Liburd was accompanied by his parents Ms Marise Browne and Mr Imran Liburd.

Giving a motivational speech to the scholarship awardees was a former scholarship holder of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, Attorney at Law at the Attorney General’s Chambers, Ms Kiwana Browne, who in quoting Bishop T. D. Jakes, told the awardees: “If you cannot find your purpose, find your passion, for your passion will lead you right to your purpose.”

To witness the induction of the new scholarship awardees were the 2022-2023 awardees of the Samal Duggins Finding Your Passion Scholarship, Master Orrin Hughes, Miss Kaaliyah Pereira, Master Anthony Perdereaux, and Miss Haley James, who were also accompanied by their parents.

All the Samal Duggins Finding Your Passion Scholarship awardees were presented with gift baskets, but the 2023-2024 awardees were further presented with a HP 14 Laptop each. The teachers present were also presented with gift baskets before they broke off for a late breakfast served at the La Cucina Italian Restaurant. Vote of thanks was delivered by Mrs Ermelin Sebastian-Duggins.

The ceremony which was chaired by Press Secretary in the Ministries of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; Sports and the Creative Economy, Ms Azariah Vanterpool, was also attended by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Ms Delrine Taylor.

Teachers present at the ceremony included Principal of the Bronte Welsh Primary School, Ms Darneisha Williams; Deputy Principal of the Tyrell Williams Primary School, Ms Thuvia Browne; Grade Six teacher at the Tyrell Williams Primary School, Ms Joan Morris; and Secretary of the Tyrell Williams Primary School, Ms Aresia Pereira.

Clockwise from top: Mrs Ermelin Sebastian-Duggins introducing teachers who had attended the ceremony; 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 scholarship awardees; 2022-2023 scholarship awardees; and 2023-2024 scholarship awardees.

Source: Press release. All photos supplied.