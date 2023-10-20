IICA Director General: Agriculture Must Be A Part Of Cop 28 Negotiations

- Advertisement -

Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) Director General, Dr. Manuel Otero said the agricultural sector has to be part of environmental negotiations at COP 28 to be held in December.

His comments came at a press conference for the Caribbean Week of Agriculture 2023 held at Superclub Breezes Resort recently.

“Climate change is now,” he said.

“So, we have to take action, and the actions cannot be isolated. It has to be the result of joint actions.”

Dr. Otero also noted that the Caribbean is the most vulnerable region within the continent, and perhaps, the world.

“Looking at the COP 28 to be held in Dubai in early December, it’s going to install a pavilion [named] ‘Sustainable Agriculture in the Americas’.”

“We expect most of the Caribbean ministers to be present at the COP 28.”

He added that this sector isn’t responsible for the climate crisis, affecting nations across the globe.

“This sector is unique for this capacity to sequester carbon and for the adaptation practices.

“So, we recognize the importance of the situation, especially in the Caribbean region since [sea levels] are increasing, and you’re living in a tropical area in which you have a combination of droughts and heavy rains.

“The situation is difficult, but we are promoting best practices to help rural farmers and develop new technology to help producers, and to be very interactive in international negotiations.”

The Caribbean Week of Agriculture 2023 kicked off on Tuesday, October 10th under the theme “Accelerating Vision 25 By 2025”, signifying the commitment to transforming the agricultural landscape in the Caribbean region.

By 2025, the aim is to enhance food security, promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the agriculture sector, and foster innovation and technology adoption.