Police in St Kitts and Nevis are denying reports of a body being found in a guest house in Basseterre following reports of such being posted on Social Media.

Police however indicated that a lady who was staying at a guest house in Basseterre took ill and the Emergency Medical Service was called. When they arrived she was unresponsive.

Reports indicate the female checked in at the establishment Friday, was seen Saturday and not heard from again. the room was checked by staff and the unresponsive female was discovered.

She was eventually removed by EMS and taken to JNF Hospital.