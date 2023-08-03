ILLEGAL FIREARM RECOVERED IN WARNER PARK

- Advertisement -

The Special Services Unit (SSU) and the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) have recovered another illegal firearm.

On August 2 nd, 2023, during a joint operation at the Len Harris Cricket Academy in Warner Park, St. Kitts, a search of the dome’s interior revealed one (1) Diamond Back P9 9mm semi-automatic pistol along with a magazine containing twelve (12) matching rounds of ammunition.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and the firearm and ammunition were taken into Police custody. No arrest has been made in connection to the illegal weaponry.

The maintenance of peace, safety, and security is heavily dependent on the timely resolution and swift apprehension of the criminal elements determined to upend these social values. As such, the RSCNPF reiterates its appeal to the general public for information concerning this and other criminal matters. Anyone able to assist in this regard is asked to contact the nearest Police station soonest.