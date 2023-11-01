Imagine All The People Living Life In Peace–What Next For Gaza When War Is Over?

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza is shocking, horrific and indefinite, but whether it is over quickly, as most people hope, or goes on for a long time, no one seems to have much idea what the future will be for Gaza even if it were possible to exterminate Hamas.

Imagine there’s no countries

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion too

Imagine all the people

Living life in peace. [John Lennon]



John Lennon’s song Imagine has been a popular peace anthem for decades, but most diplomats will laugh at the lyric “it isn’t hard to do”, especially when considering the issue of Israel and Gaza after the massacre of October 7th.

One obvious solution that probably occurs to most observers is that Gaza will become some kind of neutral territory ruled by an international committee and overseen and protected by the United Nations, but many experts in the area don’t think this can work.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to “change the Middle East.” Joe Biden has said there’s “no going back.” But as Israeli forces escalate their attacks on the Gaza Strip and issue fresh, urgent warnings to Palestinians to get out of the way, where is the war going, and what comes next?