Immigration Officer Exceeded Call Of Duty With Upskirt Photography.

A U.S. immigration officer is facing prison after being convicted of “interfering with flight crew” by taking up-skirt video of a flight attendant last year while he was on duty escorting a passenger who was going to be deported.

According to the U.S. Attorney General Office Southern District Florida, Billy Olvera, 48, was on the job, escorting a person to Miami for removal. Olvera now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for interfering with flight crew enroute from Dallas – Fort Worth to Miami on November 6, 2023.

The crew member had noticed him holding his phone in a suspicious manner, pointing it up towards the cabin ceiling whenever she walked by. Another flight attendant recorded him doing it with a separate phone. They then informed the pilot, who arranged for law enforcement to meet the aircraft on arrival.

They found multiple up-skirt images on the Customs and Border Protection officer’s phone.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 16. In a statement from the man’s attorney, he ‘regrets his actions’ and seeks ‘forgiveness’ from all those affected by his actions. However, it is not thought likely that he would receive the maximum sentence.

From their earliest days of aviation, female flight attendants have had to deal with sexual harassment.

Harassment may be somewhat less common in the U.S. than it used to be since social norms have shifted away from the idea that flight crew exist to flirt with passengers and air travel itself is, for the most part, no longer ‘sexy’, but more similar to bus travel.

On the other hand, almost all passengers now carry smart cell phones with cameras.

Not long ago a flight attendant was caught taking video of young girls in an aircraft toilet, and back in 2017 budget German airline Condor warned pilots to stop circulating videos of flight attendants having sex (presumably with pilots)–both inside airplanes and in hotel rooms.

HuffPost reported that Immigration officials did not immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment about whether Olvera is still employed by ICE and whether he has a record of previous misconduct. Sources: CBS news, HuffPost, news agencies, View From the Wing.