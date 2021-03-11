BASSETERRE. St. Kitts — The Ministry of National Security is focused on implementing several social intervention programmes aimed at protecting citizens and strengthening the justice system in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“These are meaningful and targeted social interventions that we will put in place to address at-risk youth so that in the future we don’t have the problems that we have now,” said National Security Advisor Major General-ret. Stewart Saunders. “You build throughout your community, people who are law-abiding, positive thinkers and contributors to society.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty, said that is it important to introduce youth to social activities from a tender age.

“We need to get our young people at an early age into community activities,” said Petty. “For example, that is why we are vigorously promoting Explorers, putting together programmes for children. However, Explorers is not all, we need more. We need activities to hold your children after school, on weekends and prevent them from just being there, waiting, and sitting around.”

The implementation of social intervention programmes forms part of St. Kitts and Nevis’ National Security Strategy (NSS), which provides a comprehensive plan for an “all-of- government approach,” to further ensure a safe and secure environment for citizens, residents, and visitors.

The NSS is to determine the threats that impact, or could influence the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and inform the citizenry. The programme will provide for and take actions that are necessary to ensure the safety, security and stability of the nation and its interests. Through the strategy, all government agencies, ministries and departments are expected to review their structure and operations to ensure that the security of the nation receives priority attention as required.