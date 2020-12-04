BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said the delivery of the modern Newcastle Police Station and Fire Unit on Nevis, with support from the Federal Government, is another testament to the improved relationship that now exists between the Federal entity and the Nevis Island Administration that was ushered in under the Team Unity administration.

“We are here to commission for use this beautiful building, the New Castle Police Station and Fire Hall,” said Prime Minister Harris, during the opening of the new police station on December 4. “The planning, funding, construction, and now commissioning of this new structure is further testament to what we have all come to know as truth, that this Team Unity Administration, under my leadership, has ushered in the best working relationship between the two islands, specifically the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration.”

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of National Security, contributed in excess of $2 million towards the construction and furnishing of the Newcastle Police Station and Fire Unit. The entire project was completed at a cost of $5.5 million.

Prime Minister Harris said the support by his Government for national security projects in Nevis is not restricted to support for construction of the police station.

“In November 2019, with the support from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), an Agreement was signed with VIVOTEK in the amount of EC$4,998,449.83 to supply cameras and other accessories, as well as the equipment and furniture for the Command Centre for the expansion of the CCTV Surveillance System here in Nevis.

“Additionally, the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, at the request of the NIA, has over the last four years maintained a presence of soldiers on Nevis to support the work of the police here in controlling crime and maintaining law and order.”

The Public Works Department on St. Kitts recently visited the island of Nevis where an assessment of all police facilities on Nevis was conducted.

“The Ministry of National Security currently has for consideration and approval estimates for repairs to stations in Gingerland, Cotton Ground, Butler’s Barracks and Bath Barracks, and the Division Headquarters in Charlestown,” said Dr. Harris. “These will be addressed in due course on a phased basis having regard to available resources.”

The Prime Minister stressed that these improvements to the national security infrastructure on Nevis will contribute to the overall peace and safety of residents and visitors to the island.