In Lawyer’s “Rubbish” Letter” To BBC Sex Photos Victim Says The Sun Don’t Shine.

The article also reports that the step-father went to the police about the matter but was told “they couldn’t do anything as they said it wasn’t illegal.”

The BBC management has released information saying that their Corporate Investigations Team first tried to contact the parents via an email address, but received no response. They then called a phone number the family had left, but were unable to get a response. After this they did not try to contact the family any more until after the article appeared in The Sun.