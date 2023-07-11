In Lawyer’s “Rubbish” Letter” To BBC Sex Photos Victim Says The Sun Don’t Shine.

By Editor-July 11th, 2023.
Claims made by the mother at the heart of the BBC presenter scandal are “rubbish”, a lawyer representing the young person has said in a letter delivered to the British Broadcasting Corporation.
The lawyer told the BBC “nothing inappropriate or unlawful” took place and the young person sent a denial to The Sun newspaper before it published the claims.
The Sun first reported allegations on Friday that a BBC presenter had paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
The paper says it has seen evidence to back the mother’s claims.
In their letter sent on Monday to the BBC, the lawyer says the young person sent a message on WhatsApp to the paper on Friday evening denying the claims, saying the statement their mother made to the newspaper was “totally wrong and there was no truth to it”. In fact it was all “rubbish.”
Nonetheless, the lawyer added, the Sun newspaper proceeded to publish “their inappropriate article”.
The lawyer also said press reporting amounted to an invasion of privacy, and criticised both the Sun and the BBC for not contacting their client.
“Nobody from the Sun newspaper appears to have made any attempt to contact our client prior to the publication of the allegations on Friday 6 July,” the lawyer writes.
The lawyer also claims in the letter that the mother and the young person are estranged.
In response, the Sun said: “We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child.
“Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC.
The Sun published a new story on Monday evening after BBC News disclosed excerpts from the young person’s legal letter.
In a new interview, the mother and step-father who have made the claims said they “stand by” their allegations.
The step-father is quoted in the article as saying allegations were put to the BBC “for an hour”, appearing to contradict a previous statement in Monday’s edition which stated: “The family say no-one from the corporation rang them for a proper interview after the initial complaint.”
The article also reports that the step-father went to the police about the matter but was told “they couldn’t do anything as they said it wasn’t illegal.”
The BBC management has released information saying that their Corporate Investigations Team first tried to contact the parents via an email address, but received no response. They then called a phone number the family had left, but were unable to get a response. After this they did not try to contact the family any more until after the article appeared in The Sun.
BBC News* says it does not know the identity of the young person and has not spoken directly to him or her, nor has it seen any of the Sun’s body of evidence, or the dossier the Sun reported was handed to the corporation by the family over the weekend.
The Sun added further to the story by adding that the stepfather of the youth accused the BBC of lying after it said “new allegations” emerged, leading to the star’s suspension on Sunday.
He fumed: “They’re not telling the truth. I told them the youngster was 20 and it had been going on for three years.”
*Note to readers from Editor: BBC News division does not necessarily have access to all the same information and documents as the BBC Management.
Sources: BBC News, The Sun.