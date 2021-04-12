Business Insider– Saint Vincent’s largest volcano, La Soufriere, exploded for a second time on April 11. This has left the Caribbean’s largest island nation covered in ash and dealing with massive power outages as well as limited water supply.

La Soufriere had been dormant for decades. It hadn’t rumbled, spewed lava or emitted any ash plumes since 1979. However, all of that changed in December 2020 when it suddenly woke up again.

What started as subtle rumblings, akin to a snoring giant, turned into telltale signs of a volcanic eruption in the works last week. On April 8, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves ordered the evacuation of more than 16,000 citizens residing in ‘red zones’ — where La Sourfriere’s eruptions were likely to have the most impact.

By Friday, April 9, the first explosive eruption was underway. It shot a column of ash 10 kilometres (kms) into the sky with lightning and thunder crackling through the blackened skies. The evacuation was hindered by poor visibility, according to local authorities.

Two days later, on Sunday, there was a second set of explosions. This time around, most of the country was out of power and covered in ash. According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre, these explosions are likely to continue for the next few days. Not only will the volcanic activity impact Saint Vincent, but also its neighbouring islands.

These devastating photos show the extent of the havoc caused by La Soufriere on the Caribbean’s largest island nation, Saint Vincent:

