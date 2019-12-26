THE TCI’s recent violent crimes can only be termed as acts of terrorism for which serious consequences must follow, Premier Sharlene Cartwright Robinson warned this week.

Cartwright Robinson, who made it clear that the Government has a zero-tolerance approach to senseless gun violence, said “stiffer penalties” will be handed out to culprits.

“My Government’s tough stance on crime, gun crimes, evidenced by our increase in the minimum sentence from five years to seven years puts [us] among the countries in the region with zero tolerance for this behaviour.

“This recent spree of crime or criminal acts, by what the commissioner of police has described as being carried out by a handful of ‘ex-cons’, can only be termed as acts of terrorism for which serious consequences must follow.”

The premier described the series of violent crimes as “a deliberate attack on my country’s peace and way of life.”

She impressed upon the community the importance of speaking up against the incessant lawlessness gnawing at the TCI’s moral fabric.

“I encourage residents to assist the police as the police manage its resources to bring this era to an end, by first being even more vigilant in your movements but in sharing information that may help.

“We cannot stress enough the fact that Crime Stoppers is safe and you need not worry about your identity being revealed if you provide a tip through this network.

“The recent murder took our total number of homicides for the year to a record breaking 13. I take this time to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

“My Government has determined that while resourcing the police is good, as leaders of Government business, we must bring changes too through laws.”

On Tuesday (December 17), the Government read the Parole of Offenders Amendment Bill in the House of Assembly, which sets life sentences at a minimum term of 30 years.

Cartwright Robinson said: “This bill is available publicly for consultation and we welcome comments.

“In the meantime, we continue to wait for presentation in the House of Assembly critical legislation like the Interception of Communications Bill, Private Investigators and Security Officers Bill and Public Order Bill.”

The premier went on to say that since the Government was elected to office, the police force has benefited from millions of dollars in funding under the ‘12 Point Law Enforcement Plan’.

She said: “The police saw unprecedented increase in investment in cars, boats, building, plane, CCTV and at the end of this upcoming budget, the force would have grown in manpower by 65 in the last two years.

“This tells us something which we all knew, that even when we give the police the resources it requests, which is great, an essential component of people support cannot be left out or substituted in fighting crime.

“This is why the police everywhere continue to ask for assistance from the public and why I will continue to appeal to us as a people.”

The premier revealed that members of Hotel Association are continuing to press the governor and police commissioner on the issue of crime.

She said she was elated when a businessman reached out to the Government to offer a reward of $10,000 for any tip that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“Truth be told, there are always persons who are aware of who are committing crimes and together with a resourced force, a participative people and businessmen and women who understand that we are all in this together, we can successfully overcome this period in our history.”

She added that while the Government remains strong on enforcement it is also strong on the rehabilitation of offenders who end up in Her Majesty’s Prison in Grand Turk.