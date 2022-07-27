Inaugural Caribbean Culinary Week Officially Opens in Brussels

The inaugural Caribbean Culinary Week was officially opened at the Sofitel Brussels Europe last night by H.E. Ambassador Joy-Ann Skinner of Barbados, in the presence of H.E. Ambassador Edita Hrdá, Ambassador and permanent representative of the Czech Republic, presently presiding the Council of the European Union, CARIFORUM Ambassadors, Chargés d’Affaires and business representatives.

The Caribbean Culinary Week, held at The 1040 Restaurant of the Sofitel Brussels Europe from July 25-29, is part of the Caribbean Days’ promotion by the Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE), a series of business and cultural events to showcase ‘The Best of the Caribbean’ with several trade workshops to promote premium Caribbean products and services, as well as Caribbean Films.

Ambassador Skinner, current co-ordinator of the CARIFORUM Group of Ambassadors at Brussels (CGAB), said: “We are welcoming the Caribbean Days’ promotion in Brussels, as an excellent way to raise the profile of the Caribbean, which is not as well-known here in Belgium, as other regions of the world are known. The Caribbean Culinary Week will allow local, regional and international patrons in Belgium to experience Caribbean’s rich cultural heritage through the region’s finest gastronomic flavours and artistic products and services”.

For the Caribbean Culinary Week the award-winning celebrity Chef Orlando is preparing a special 4-course Caribbean Gourmet Menu, a unique opportunity to experience the finest Caribbean cuisine at a special rate of 49 Euros, including a bonus course and free digestive drink.

Derrick Orlando Satchell, better known as Chef Orlando is a British born, internationally-accredited and award-winning Caribbean celebrity chef, who made Saint Lucia his home, where he owns and operates Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar.

Chef Orlando’s culinary establishment has been accredited as one of the ‘Top Three in the Caribbean’ and he gained the prestigious title ‘Caribbean Chef of the Year’ at the Caribbean Travel Awards 2020. The food veteran was voted one of the best chefs in the region in 2018 and 2019 by Caribbean Journal and has been recognised as the only Caribbean restaurant to be observed as one of the best in the world by the readers of Travel & Leisure and Food & Wine in 2020.

The Top Chef’s Saint Lucian culinary abode is the only Caribbean restaurant to have attained this accolade by the renowned rated publications; the annual ‘World’s Best Restaurants’ list, a collaboration between Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine, is a celebration of eateries around the world that best capture the spirit, culture and cuisine of their communities.

In 2019 Chef Orlando was also honoured with a Gault Millau France award and as one of the top restaurants to dine in the Caribbean numerous times by Trip Advisor.

CCCE is grateful for their support and the Sponsors’ of the first annual Caribbean Days’, which include: Chairman’s Reserve Rum, Coverpoint RCM and Tobago Gold Chocolate Liqueur, as well as Tourism Trinidad Ltd.

For dinner reservations at the Restaurant 1040, please visit: https://www.the1040.be/reserver-une-table, or call telephone no.: +32(0)2- 235 5123.