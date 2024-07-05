Inaugural Straw Market Authority Craft Festival held at Arawak Cay

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsInaugural Straw Market Authority Craft Festival held at Arawak Cay By Observer News - July 4, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas - The Straw Market Authority produced its inaugural Craft Festival, June 29 and 30, 2024 at Arawak Cay. Booths representing Family Islands displayed their individual, fine straw craft, an event that is slated to become annual. Islands represented -- New Providence, Long Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, and Cat Island. A kids bouncing castle and vendors selling food and refreshments helped keep children entertained. The fest was held to showcase the popular Bahamian craft of straw work, in gearing up for the 51st Independence Anniversary Celebrations, July 10. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – The Straw Market Authority produced its inaugural Craft Festival, June 29 and 30, 2024 at Arawak Cay. Booths representing Family Islands displayed their individual, fine straw craft, an event that is slated to become annual. Islands represented — New Providence, Long Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, and Cat Island. A kids bouncing castle and vendors selling food and refreshments helped keep children entertained. The fest was held to showcase the popular Bahamian craft of straw work, in gearing up for the 51st Independence Anniversary Celebrations, July 10. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford) - Advertisement -