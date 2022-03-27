Increase in wages and salaries coming

- Advertisement -

Workers in St Kitts and Nevis could be set for wage and salary increases after Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr Timothy Harris disclosed his administration are exploring the possibility.

Dr Harris speaking at his People’s Labour Party’s annual convention on Saturday said h

e asked the financial secretary to consider what it will cost to give workers an increase in wages and salaries.

“Out of the love of my heart and that of my Cabinet, I know money coming for you.”

He added with uncertainty in the global environment the prices of goods and services are going due to matters beyond the borders of the Federation.

“I feel your pain,” he said.

“My government have been considering it and we are going to be bringing some measures that will bring some relief to you.”

Dr Harris said these will include measures to reduce gas prices at the pump and will reduce certain taxes on certain items of groceries to make the cost of living more manageable for all.

“We want a St Kitts and Nevis where our sons and daughters stand free, realising their dreams and aspirations and creating a wonderful country.”

He promised to devote the next three years of his term to make St Kitts and Nevis the number one country in the entire world. “Over the past seven years, we have accomplished some amazing things. We brought the inherited debt of the last administration from a high of 80 percent to a low of 59 percent. We were first in the OECS to achieve the international benchmark of debt to GDP ratio of 60 percent.” He reminded that while things were tough due to COVID-19, but they were able to deliver three stimulus packages to the people of St Kitts and Nevis while implementing income support three times and will do it for a fourth time. The prime minister warned however not to make any major plans until the details have been announced.