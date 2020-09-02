BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Team Unity Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken the difficult decision to curtail the Independence 37 calendar of events in light of the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19.

Speaking Tuesday evening on Leadership Matters, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris revealed that this year’s Independence events have been modified to minimize health risks to persons.

Some events have been cancelled, while others have been scaled back or will be delivered virtually.

According to the prime minister, among the events affected this year is the annual Independence Day Ceremonial Parade.

“There will be no Independence Parade this year. This is to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus with thousands of participants attending the Independence Parade. This decision was a painful one given the seminal importance of Independence at the fulcrum of our sovereign state,” Prime Minister Harris said.

In lieu of this year’s development, Prime Minister Harris strongly encouraged nationals to demonstrate their patriotism on Independence Day in their own way.

“We encourage people to wear national colours, carry their national flags with them and display their flags on their homes and public buildings,” said Dr. Harris. “We encourage the visible display of national pride, patriotism and display of our emblems of nationhood. We encourage community activities to mark the day, mindful to comply with our COVID-19 Regulations.”

Moreover, the usual cocktail reception hosted by His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton on Independence night will not take place this year.

“Our National Heroes Day commemorative event will take place at the National Heroes Park with social distancing and wearing of masks being observed,” said Prime Minister Harris. “The programme will be curtailed. Members of the public are invited, dignitaries and family members will also be involved in the ceremony.

“The Prime Minister’s Lecture Series will be delivered this year by one of our citizens in an environment which will be more compliant with the new norms of COVID-19.”