BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Several Independence activities for this year’s celebrations provide a valuable learning experience for young people as they are extremely important to the future development of the nation, said Chairman of the Education Sub-Committee for Independence and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William V. Hodge.

One such activity includes the Independence State Service slated for Sunday, September 13 at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

“The spiritual aspect, the spiritual growth of our young people is very important,” said Hodge. “A lot of us today, the older ones, stand on that spiritual grounding that we got from Sunday school and church. We do not want to leave the students out in this regard.”

The National Heroes’ Day Observance, which is celebrated on September 16 every year, is another activity on the calendar. This is a commemorative event where the National Heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis are honoured for their pioneering spirit and enormous contribution to nation-building.

“These are opportunities that are available for our young persons to learn from – the history and social studies lessons are passed on through these events,” said Hodge, while commending the work of PS Osbert DeSuza in organizing this part of the programme for youth. “The setting is really beautiful; the Heroes’ Park is a place that our children have to be brought to, especially those from the rural areas. We have to bring them to experience the National Heroes’ park and the significance of it in our history.”

For the State Service, at least five students from each secondary school should be in attendance, while the same number from primary, secondary and private schools are expected to attend the National Heroes’ Day Observance. Transportation will be provided, and students are encouraged to wear their mask and uniforms. Students will be accompanied by teachers.

Other activities on the calendar that cater to young people include the SKNYPA Parliament Sitting on September 15; the School Exhibition in Nevis on September 18; the Elocution Contest on October 7; and a Night of the Performing Arts, featuring dances, songs and instrumentals on October 17.