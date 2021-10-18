In India, a 70-year-old woman has given birth to a baby boy with the help of invitro fertilization (IVF) in India.

The footage, filmed on October 13, shows the old woman, who is sitting next to her husband, holding the newborn baby and speaking with the medical staff. A man takes a picture of her to capture the emotional moment.

The Indian couple has been married for 45 years. Jivunben Rabari, 70, and her husband Maldhari, 75, tried to have a baby for many years before using assisted reproductive technology.

The elderly woman didn’t have her ID to prove her age, however, she told reporters that she was 70 years old. Local media outlets have also confirmed this age.

Dr Naresh Bhanushali said: “When they first came to us, we told them that they couldn’t have a child at such an old age, but they insisted. They said that many of their family members did it as well. This is one of the rarest cases I have ever seen!”.

The couple lives in the remote village of Kemora in the Indian State of Gujurat.