BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The High Commission of India is pleased to announce the availability of several online short-term courses including Solar Energy Technologies, Big Data Analytics, Finance for non-Finance Background and International Programs on Management Systems.

Interested persons are asked to apply online via https://itecgoi.in/e-itec. Applications must be submitted four days prior to the start of the courses. The earliest course commences on March 01, 2021. More information can be found via the above online portal.